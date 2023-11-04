Duo pours boiling oil on restaurant owner over delay in order delivery

AMBUR: Two youths were arrested for pouring boiling oil over a hotel owner after being annoyed over the delay in delivering their order near Ambur on Friday.

The youths, identified as Raja (21) and Ajith Kumar (27), both of Kadivalam village, attacked Suresh (23) of Karapattu village, who runs a fast food restaurant near the Ambur town.

On Friday, the accused went to the restaurant and ordered fried rice. As the order was slightly delayed, the duo picked up a quarrel with Suresh assaulted him and finally picked up a vessel containing boiling oil and poured it on Suresh.

Hearing Suresh’s screams, locals rushed to the spot and apprehended the duo. The locals admitted Suresh to the Ambur government hospital and informed the Umarabad police. The police arrested the duo and they were remanded on Friday.