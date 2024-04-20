Duo including teen caught stealing iron rods from CMRL worksite in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: Two persons including a teenager were arrested by the city police for allegedly stealing about 700 kg of Iron rods meant for Metro rail construction work at a CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) worksite in Madhavaram early Friday morning.

The arrested persons were identified as V Vimal (18) of Tiruvannamalai and Udhay Bhanu Singh (56) of Uttar Pradesh.

Around 2 am on Friday, the staff of the sub contractor who have taken contract for metro rail works was on night rounds when they saw two persons loading iron rods from their worksite onto a load van.

Since they were not wearing any protective equipments as mandated at the worksite, the staff got curious and enquired the duo when they gave evasive replies.

The staff immediately alerted the police after which personnel from Madhavaram Police station rushed to the scene and secured the duo.

After investigations, Police arrested them.

The stolen iron rods were seized from them.

The arrested duo were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Police are investigating if the duo were involved in similar incidents.