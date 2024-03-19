Duo hitchhikes across india without money to gain life experiences

CHENNAI: When Coimbatore-based Yasin and Chandru, both 24 years old, embarked on their hitchhiking journey in December 2022 from Thiruvananthapuram, they had no idea what lay ahead. Today, after 467 days on the road, the duo have reached Sivaganga.

Chandru reflects on the inspiration behind their journey, explaining, “Anas Hajas, a 31-year-old skating enthusiast from Kerala, was on a mission to complete a record-breaking 3,500 km-long journey on a longboard from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. Tragically, he met with an accident and couldn’t fulfil his dream. Our trip is a tribute to Anas - we aim to fulfil his dream and, in doing so, pursue our aspirations. We are carrying Anas’ skateboard with us.”

Starting their journey from Anas’ place in Thiruvananthapuram, the duo primarily relied on bikes and various modes of transport. Walking and hitchhiking posed challenges, especially without any money. “Initially, it was tough,” admits Chandru.

During the trip

“We felt ashamed asking for lifts and food at first. But the support and encouragement we received in the beginning kept us going. Today, having travelled all states and visited countless villages, we’ve come a long way. We didn’t know how to ask for help, but as we shared our journey with people, they began assisting us. We’re simply going with the flow.”

Yasin acknowledges their numerous challenges, including weather, food, and shelter. “Out of the 467 days, we’ve spent around 400 days in tents. For the remaining 67 days, kind-hearted people in different states offered us accommodation. Sometimes, we had to sleep in bus stands and railway stations. We were aware that challenges would arise, and we were prepared for them,” he explains.

The young travellers inform DT Next that their journey provided numerous experiences. “We learned about various cultures across states and understood local traditions.

During their hitch-hiking expedition

Sampling different types of food added to our adventure. Experience is invaluable, and we’re grateful for what we gained on this journey. After crossing each state, we accumulated many experiences. Sharing these experiences and our daily routines with others was what everyone was curious about,” Yasin adds about their one-and-a-half-year journey on the road.

According to the duo, their journey feels like a miracle. “We didn’t have a plan; looking back, it seems miraculous. We faced various challenges travelling from one village to another.

Our only map was the villagers - they guided us from one place to the next. Some advised us to carry weapons for safety, but fortunately, we were safe in all the villages we visited across the country. In a few days, we’ll complete this journey,” Chandru concludes.