A Police team observed the duo in a motorbike loitering along Erikkarai Salai in Nesapakkam and apprehended them.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Jun 2024 3:01 PM GMT
Duo held with 1.5 kg ganja, pain relief tablets near Nesapakkam
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Two people were arrested for the possession of ganja and pain relief tablets near Nesapakkam on Tuesday night.

Police seized 1.5 kg of Ganja and tydol tablets from them.

MGR Nagar police had received a tip off about two youths selling narcotic substances within their jurisdiction after which a team was formed to apprehend the suspects.

A Police team observed the duo in a motorbike loitering along Erikkarai Salai in Nesapakkam and apprehended them.

On checking their bags, Police found them to be in possession of ganja and 46 prescription tablets from the duo.

They were identified as R Gnaneswaran (22) of K K Nagar and S Ramesh (28) of Choolaipallam.

Ramesh used to work as a medical representative, police said. Both the accused have criminal cases against them.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

DTNEXT Bureau

