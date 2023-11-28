Duo held for selling methamphetamine to college students

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested by the ICF police for alleged possession of methamphetamine in the city on Sunday, meant for sale to college students.

Another person suspected to be involved in the case is absconding, the police said.

A special team of ICF police recovered 1.6 grams of the drug, two mobile phones, two bikes and cash worth Rs 2,500 from the arrested persons. They were identified as Abdul Ajeez (30) and Mohammad Kabir (24).

Based on a tip-off on Saturday, the police raided a hideout at Mannadi, but the occupants in the house had escaped. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

In a similar incident, the city police, ten days ago, arrested a 55-year-old man for alleged possession of about 5.8 kg of methamphetamine worth over a crore.

Sankar Nagar police had received a tip off about the movement of synthetic drugs in the neighbourhood and had put a tail on the supplier Suriya Moorthy. A police team which was on his trail caught him red handed with the stash near the Marina beach on November 17.

Suriya Moorthy used to supply meth crystals to college students and IT employees in OMR, ECR areas, the police added.