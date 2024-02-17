Duo held day after looting biriyani shop at Alwarpet

CHENNAI: A day after an eatery owner released a video about his ordeal at the hands of anti-social elements who ransacked his biriyani outlet in Alwarpet and took away cash for allegedly refusing bribe and free food, city police arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The complainant,S Sathishkumar (40) of Nallan Street, stated that on Wednesday night two persons who were auto-rickshaw drivers asked for food and refused to pay money. When this led to an argument between the duo and the hotel staff, they went on a rampage and allegedly threatened the hotel staff with a knife.

Police said that the duo fled with Rs 2,500 looted from the hotel and then contacted the owner through his cell phone and threatened to murder him he makes a complaint on the issue. Teynampet Police registered a case and after investigations zeroed in on the suspects. On Friday, police arrested M Subramanian (30) of Velachery andM Rafeek (34) of Besant Nagar and seized weapons from them. Subramanian alias ‘Bottle’ Mani already has a murder case against him registered in Kannagi Nagar Police station in Tambaram police limits.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.