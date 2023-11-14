Duo attempt to snatch phone, fatally knocks down elderly man

CHENNAI: Two youth including a minor who were on a stolen bike knocked down a 60-year-old man to death while attempting to snatch his mobile phone in Medavakkam on Sunday morning.

Public caught the duo and handed them over to the police. The deceased was identified as Kannan, a resident of Vijayanagar near Medavakkam, an auto driver. He was on his morning walk along Medavakkam flyover when the duo hit him from behind.

Police investigations revealed that the duo who were trailing the elderly man had already snatched a mobile phone from another person.

In fact, they were fleeing after snatching one phone and during the course they attempted to snatch the phone elderly man too.

When the elderly man fell after their bike hit, they tried to snatch his phone and flee, but were caught by public and handed over to police.

Kannan was moved to Chromepet Government Hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Selayur police arrested the duo -- Purushoth, 18 of Kamarajapuram, Medavakkam and a minor from Hasthinapuram.

Probe revealed that they had stolen a bike from Pazhavanthangal and were on a mobile snatching spree. They usually steal bikes for their snatching offenses. Purushoth was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, while the juvenile was sent to a correctional facility.