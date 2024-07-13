Dug-up road has turned Adambakkam's Karikalan Street into a 'hell hole', say residents

CHENNAI: The residents of West Karikalan Street in Adambakkam are forced to live with roads dug up for sewer work and left unattended for weeks. The street is a sample for many of the city’s roads as the civic body seldom relays roads dug up on time.

Even while building stormwater drains and sewers is a welcome thing as it boosts the capital city’s infrastructure to withstand a deluge, the lack of setting any time frame to complete the task and restore it to its original state is what is troubling.

“The particular road in Adambakkam has been dug up for more than a week and the works are going at a very slow pace. Road repair work isn’t expected to commence soon authorities want to take up the stormwater drain works once sewer relaying work is over,” said Suresh Dhas, a resident of Adambakkam.

The roads dug up and left unattended have become a common sight in areas like Adambakkam, Madipakkam and Nanganallur. “Despite repeated emails sent to the corporation officials asking them to address the issue, no action has been taken. Even the ward councillors don’t respond to the issue properly. As the road is in poor condition we are unable to take four-wheelers out and riding two-wheelers is very risky. They have damaged internet lines, electrical lines, water lines and drainage lines, turning our lives a hell on earth,” Suresh added.

“Summer rains have made the situation worse. The officials must complete the works soon and make the road commute-friendly,” said Vignesh B, another resident.

When contacted the ward member S Renuka said, “main sewer pipes were broken so works are going on at an 11 km stretch. Electricity and cable wires are in the middle portion of the road so we must be extra conscious about the work so that they aren’t damaged. After the works are completed within one and a half months, the roads will be repaired.”