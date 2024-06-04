DT Next impact: Signboards to new ticket counter installed at Egmore railway station

CHENNAI: Following the article, New ticket counter at Egmore railway station not access-friendly published in Dt Next on Monday regarding the absence of signboards at the temporary ticket counter in Egmore railway station the officials swung into action by placing the signboards at the station on Monday.

The article also highlighted that it would be helpful for the passengers if the railways employed staff to access the automatic ticket vending machines.

Also Read: New ticket counter at Egmore railway station not accessible, complain passengers

There were railway employees present near the machines helping the passengers to get the tickets from the machine.