DT Next impact: Open manhole on EVR Periyar Salai closed

CHENNAI:Following a new story published in DT Next titled ‘Open manhole on PH Road pavement poses a fatal threat’ on August 10 (Saturday), officials swung into action and closed the pit on Sunday.

The photos were shared by the elected representative to DT Next saying that the pavement which belongs to the Highways department was closed.

The open manhole-lid on the pavement in one of the busiest roads in the city – EVR Periyar Salai – located in front of the Southern Railway headquarters, was posing a risk to pedestrians.

The open lid had sharp iron rods that made it more dangerous for pedestrians especially at night.

When contacted, a senior official in Teynampet (Zone 9) said, “We fixed Rs 50-80 per square feet, so the rent will be between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 per shop. The corporation commissioner had also approved it. However, the council is yet to decide on the rent agreement for the fishermen. Since they do not want to pay rent, we’ll take that into consideration as well.”