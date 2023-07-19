DT Next impact: Mystery car removed from residential street in Thoraipakkam

CHENNAI: A day DT Next published a story about an abandoned car parked in a residential street in Thoraipakkam for several weeks, the authorities have removed the car from the spot.

Local residents said that the car was removed in the early hours of Wednesday. A Francis, Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents Welfare Associations raised the issue and urged the authorities to remove the car from Anand Nagar Main Road near Third Cross in Thoraipakkam.

The car was at the spot for more than two years and was hindering the traffic flow. The residents also pointed out that the car did not even have number plates.