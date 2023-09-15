DT Next Impact: Debris on the pavement removed

CHENNAI: Following an article published in DT Next about the concrete structure encroaching in to the pavement on arterial EVR Periyar Salai, the state highway officials swung into action and removed the debris on late Thursday night.

"The concrete structure was removed as soon as it was brought to our attention," an official told DT Next sharing the before and after photo images. DT Next reported the debris encroached on the pavement by the construction workers posing danger to pedestrians.