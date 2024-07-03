DT Next impact: Civic body clears piled-up garbage, stagnated sewage in KP Park

CHENNAI: After DT Next reported uncleaned garbage and stagnated sewage at the high-rise in KP Park, Pullianthope, the civic body removed the waste and stagnated drainage water from the premises on Monday evening.



Residents said that though maintenance charges of Rs 750 have been paid every month, the government does not have a proper system to clean the waste.

Only 4-5 contract workers are appointed to clear garbage and sewage overflow in the premises. Children are forced to walk on the filthy water as it stagnates on the ground often. It also attracts mosquitoes and rats, which force residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

The civic body also promised to address the lack of basic amenities immediately, and also carry out cleaning work for 2 consecutive days unlike previously. “The waste dumped by residents and overflowing sewage became a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Though complaints were raised in the office located in the premises, no action was taken, and we were forced to adapt to the situation,” lamented M Baskar, a resident of KP Park. “Even residents are irresponsible, as they throw waste on the ground and not hand it over to the sanitary workers.”

Denizens urged the local body to appoint dedicated workers to clear sewage and garbage regularly. Also, create awareness and educate the residents regarding the importance of solid waste management.