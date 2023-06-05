DT IMPACT: Illegal compound wall removed from Keelkattalai lake

CHENNAI: A day after DT Next carried an article on encroachment on Keelkattalai Lake, the Chengalpattu district administration has commenced demolishing the illegal compound constructed to encompass the water body.

Pallavaram Tahsildar T Arumugam said that district collector Rahul Nath instructed to remove the encroached compound wall and other encroachments from the lake immediately. "Based on the instructions, works to demolish the compound wall using earth movers. However, the encroacher opposed the demolition and created ruckus," he said.



It is learnt that the encroacher claimed to be the owner of the land and ranted that there is a civil case pending in a court. However, he failed to provide case details and other related papers. He also resorted to protest in front of the earth movers. Following this, the officials continued the demolition with police protection.



Arumugam added that remaining works to remove encroachments will be continued on Tuesday with additional police protection. Earlier on Monday, the officials visited the spot to take stock before commencing the demolition work.A Tambaram Corporation official said that all the encroachments from the lake will be removed as per an instruction from the district collector.

This newspaper carried an article highlighting the Keelkattalai Lake encroachment on Sunday with a photograph. It may be noted that Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organization has petitioned the district collector and urged him to remove encroachment from the lake.

The petition also alleged that some officials are hand in glove with the encroacher and pointed out that boundary stones were removed in 2022 but failed to desilt soil dumped inside the lake. This has allowed the encroacher to start constructing a new compound wall.

It may be noted that the officials, after repeated complaints about the construction of the compound wall, stopped the works a few days ago. But, the encroacher resumed the work on Sunday, only to be cleared by district authorities.