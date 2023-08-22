DT impact: GCC cleared concrete road debris to lay tar road at VOC Nagar

CHENNAI: A day after DT Next published an article on concrete road debris not removed for over 10 days at VOC Nagar in north Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed the material waste and lay tar roads on Tuesday.

According to the residents, the local body commenced to clear the debris around 12.30 am on Tuesday. The higher authorities of Chennai Corporation and the ward councillor carried out an inspection and assured the road would be re-laid at the earliest. It is noted that due to technical glitches from the local body, they were unable to remove the debris immediately.

"The Corporation officials said that they will remove two more concrete roads in the area and lay tar roads. Because the tar road would help to recharge the groundwater table during the monsoon seasons. We urge the authorities to carry out development work without disrupting normal life to the public, " said V Sathiabalan, a resident and civic activist of VOC Nagar in Ambedkar College Road.

When contacted A S Murugan, zonal officer of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) said that the contract workers cleared the debris after the concrete road was dug up recently. The tar road will be laid during the nighttime, and to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the local residents, the official said.