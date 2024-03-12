DT Impact: Finally, New Avadi Road gets fresh coat, speed breaker

CHENNAI: Following the DT Next story, ‘Nightmare on New Avadi Road’ published on March 2, the stretch has been re-laid by the department recently. Meanwhile, the speed breaker on the road, which was laid unevenly too has been re-laid.

From October last year till early March, the stretch between New Avadi Road and Kilpauk water tank was in poor condition, inconveniencing commuters and putting them in danger.

However, after repeated media coverage and reporting the incident of minor accidents, the road has been finally re-laid by the department.

But, commuters say that the speed breaker at Kilpauk water tank has been painted to grab the attention of speeding vehicles. “The road has been re-laid only a few days back. But, on Monday, the portion of the road was dug out and the traffic diverted,” said James, a daily commuter.

Wondering why the road was dug out right after re-laying it, he asked: “Shouldn’t the work be done prior to re-laying the road?”