Dt health: Bahrain resident cured of epileptic seizures

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old resident of Bahrain, who had been suffering from severe epileptic seizures for over 30 years was treated successfully at a private hospital in the city. The patient experienced fits from the age of 6 years, which began in his right upper limb, progressively intensifying and developing into generalised seizures that lasted up to 10 minutes.

He experienced the debilitating attacks 3 to 10 times a day and it severely affected his quality of life. The repeated seizures resulted in several falls and fractures, necessitating corrective surgeries.

He visited the Kauvery Institute of Brain and Spine in Chennai and was on five different medications, unable to walk independently and exhibited dullness, apathy, poor memory, and slow cognition.

Under the expert care of Dr Krish Sridhar, Group Mentor, Neurosciences, and Director, Kauvery Institute of Brain and Spine, and Dr T Arul Mozhi, Senior Neurologist, at Kauvery Hospital, Radial Road, a comprehensive diagnostic examination, including MRI and PET CT scans as well as video EEG, was initiated to assess the correlation between the seizures and brain electrical activity.

The neurosurgical team led by Dr Krish Sridhar and supported by Dr T Arul Mozhi, performed a five-hour long surgical procedure “Anterior Corpus Callosotomy” under EEG control and image guidance.

Following the surgery, he exhibited a remarkable recovery. With adjustments to his medication regimen, the frequency and intensity of his generalised seizures with loss of consciousness gradually decreased and eventually ceased. Post-surgery EEG assessments showed significant improvement in brain electrical activity, with only minimal epileptic activity observed.