DT Health: Arthritis patients must prioritise calcium and vitamin D intake

CHENNAI: Arthritis, a prevalent condition, afflicts millions of individuals globally and is characterised by joint inflammation, which can result in pain, stiffness, and swelling. It affects older people but can affect people of any age group.

Early intervention and effective care depend heavily on the ability to recognise the signs and symptoms of diseases.

With over 100 identified types, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis as the most widespread, arthritis often disrupts lives significantly. Limited awareness and support have compounded the challenges faced by those grappling with arthritis and its associated conditions.

“There isn’t a universal treatment for arthritis, as the approach depends on the specific type. Early detection and diagnosis are pivotal for timely intervention. World Arthritis Day plays a pivotal role in raising awareness and fostering collective action among individuals, healthcare professionals, and governments worldwide to enhance the prospects of those affected by arthritis,” said Dr Spoorthi Arun, Internal Medicine, Promed Hospital.

Arthritis encompasses diverse forms, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and gout. Each type exhibits distinct symptoms and necessitates tailored treatments.

The doctors suggest that patients with arthritis should embrace an anti-inflammatory diet rich in fibre, green leafy vegetables, berries, ginger, nuts, and legumes.

“Patients should prioritise calcium and Vitamin D intake and should maintain a healthy weight. They should engage in regular, low-impact exercises like swimming, walking and cycling. It is advisable to practice yoga and meditation for muscle relaxation and consider smoking cessation to support overall joint health,” said another expert.

Dietary choices play pivotal role in diabetes management

With the elderly population increasingly susceptible to diabetes, it is imperative to stress the significance of efficient management of diabetes to enhance their quality of life. The subsequent points delineate essential facets of diabetes care tailored specifically for older individuals.

Dietary choices play a pivotal role in diabetes management. Adhering to a restrictive diet and refraining from consuming large amounts of carbohydrates during meals are fundamental strategies. These dietary decisions assist in regulating blood sugar levels, leading to improved health outcomes for elderly individuals grappling with diabetes.

Additionally, incorporating regular walking, and gradually increasing the intensity, significantly contributes to effective diabetes management. Walking, being a low-impact exercise, helps in controlling blood sugar levels, enhancing cardiovascular health, and improving mobility. Elderly individuals with diabetes are at a heightened risk of various geriatric syndromes, including frailty, depression, cognitive impairment, falls, fractures, and disability.

Effectively managing these conditions poses a challenge for healthcare professionals. Athulya Senior Care specializes in addressing the unique healthcare needs of senior citizens, offering expert guidance and unwavering support.

Seminar on children with neurodivergence held for parents

To emphasise the need for individualised support to neurodivergent children, The Child Development Centre, Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospital Pvt Ltd conducted a program “Celebrating children with Neurodivergence” targeting parents and extended family members of children with neurodivergence.

The programme has various sessions included topics explaining how neurodivergence is a growing challenge today and role of effective parenting, self-regulation and communication in the upbringing of these children.

“It gives us great pleasure to host this seminar which we hope will greatly benefit the parents who are attending this session. The session would also offer new insights in dealing with children with Autism. I am sure awareness programs like these would go a lot of way to creative inclusiveness of children with neurodivergence and sensitise the public while dealing with these children,” said Dr TG Shivaranjani Director, Dr Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals.

The prevalence of such neurodivergent conditions has increased in the past 2 decades. One in 6 children are neurodivergent, 1 in 36 children have Autism, 10% of children aged 6 to 10 years have ADHD and 1 in 10 people have dyslexia. These children have sensory issues and can melt down in social gatherings with a lot of noise, light and crowd. 30% of children with Autism have fits.