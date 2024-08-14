DT Campus: Workshop on AI in Dentistry held at SRM Kattankulathur

CHENNAI: The Department of Public Health Dentistry at SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital successfully hosted a two-day national workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence in Dentistry’.

The workshop, funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), was held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur and attracted dental professionals, researchers, and students. The workshop provided attendees with a platform to explore AI’s transformative potential in dentistry.

Participants gained valuable insights into cutting-edge AI technologies and their applications in enhancing diagnostic accuracy, optimising treatment planning, and improving patient outcomes.

The event featured an esteemed panel of experts from leading institutions, including the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, AIIMS New Delhi, Google LLC USA, and Anna University.

Present on the occasion was SRMIST’s Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medical) Lt Col (Dr) A Ravi Kumar, Dean Medical Dr Nitin M Nagarkar, Dean Engineering and Technology Dr Gopal TV, Dean Dental Dr Vivek, Vice Principal Dr Magesh KT, and the Organising Chairman Dr Sibyl Siluvai.