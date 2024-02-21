DT Campus: Valid score in JEE eligible for NU admission

CHENNAI: NIIT University (NU) has announced that candidates with a valid score in JEE MAIN 2024 are eligible to apply for admissions directly without appearing for NUAT (NIIT University Aptitude Test).

These candidates will appear for a faculty interaction and upon selection secure admission in the stream of their choice. Additionally, based on their JEE scores, candidates may qualify for merit-based scholarships of up to 100 per cent. The last date for Applications under Early Admission mode is closing soon.

Admissions are now open to new-age programmes such as BTech in Cyber Security, and BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science that have been designed to provide students with skill sets aligned to the future world of work. Students can also opt for other courses.