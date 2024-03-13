DT Campus: SRMIST signs MoU with Renault Nissan Tech

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) and global automobile major Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (Renault Nissan Tech.) signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) recently. The partnership will pave the way for driving advancements in automobile technology and education, while serving as a platform for innovation in research and developing skilled talent.

As a part of the pact, Renault Nissan Tech. also handed over a car to SRM’s Fab Lab, giving students an opportunity to test and develop products directly on the vehicle, paving the way for researchers to explore and arrive at sustainable mobility solutions.

Sharing his views, Philippe Pelletier, Vice-President, Human Resources, Renault Group, said the partnership between industry and academia was paramount for nurturing talent, advancing skills, and conducting research in automotive technology and education. Shantanu Patil, Director, Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, SRMIST, said the primary focus of the MoU would be to develop cooperation between two organisations in the area of electric mobility, Centre for Emerging Technology, and the Automotive Department to bring together the demands of the industry and have the same developed through skills of researchers and students. “They (Renault Nissan Tech.) are also looking to come here as ‘professors of practice’ to introduce new courses and also have our faculty as part of immersion programmes so that faculty can go there and work, as part of SRMIST’s academic programmes,” he said.

Some of the key features of the MoU would be to engage in collaborative projects that leverage the strengths of SRMIST and Renault Nissan Tech. to address industry challenges and contribute to academic research, align academic programmes with industry needs to enhance skills and employability of graduates.