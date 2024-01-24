DT Campus: SRM Valliammai Engineering Graduation Day

Begin typing your search...

Dr. B. Chidambararajan, Director SRM Valliammai Engineering College, welcomed the gathering. Dr. M. Murugan, Principal, presented the annual report.

23 Jan 2024
CHENNAI: A total of 610 graduates, including 44 rank holders were awarded degrees on the occasion. Dr. S.Ramachandran, Director, Academics, SRM Group was also present. Dr. B. Chidambararajan, Director SRM Valliammai Engineering College, welcomed the gathering. Dr. M. Murugan, Principal, presented the annual report. Dr. Visalakshi Selvaraj, Vice Principal, was also present.

Addressing the 19 th Graduation Day of SRM Valliammai Engineering College at Kattankulathur on Sunday evening, Anna University Vice Chancellor Dr. Velraj said that the next 2 to 3 decades would be the era of opportunities for the youth of India.

