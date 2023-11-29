DT campus: SRM Nightingale School celebrates 58th annual day

CHENNAI: SRM Nightingale Matriculation Higher Secondary School recently celebrated its 56th Annual Day at Vani Mahal. Daniel Jacob, Senior Vice President, EC International was the Chief Guest. Paraman Pachaimthu, the motivational speaker, delivered his speech.

On the occasion, the school magazine Pragathi was released by the chief guest. School toppers were rewarded with trophies, and teachers were awarded cash prizes. Navarasa cultural programs were conducted by the students. Dr R. Shivakumar, Correspondent, SRM Nightingale Mat. Hr. Sec. School, Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, West Mambalam, Ramapuram and Tiruchy were present during the function.