DT Campus: SRM IST, TAITRA organise Taiwan job fair

CHENNAI: Over 450 Engineering and Technology students from various SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) campuses attended the Taiwan Job Fair 2023 jointly organised by SRM IST’s Directorate of International Relations and the Directorate of Career Centre in partnership with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

The event held at the Kattankulathur’s campus had eight Taiwan companies including ACER Incorporate Banner-ever International Group Corp, ITRI, Zilei International Engineering Consultant Co., Ltd, Powertech Technology Inc., United Microelectronics Corporation, GeStream Technology Inc, HCMF Group, and Formosa Machinery and Equipment Ltd, aim to engage with students, offering them a chance to join global leaders in their respective fields.

SRM IST’s Director (International Relations), Lakshmi Narasimhan said, “SRM IST students are encouraged to network, learn, and explore job opportunities”.

DG of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre, Richard Chen said, “Taiwan-based companies like Foxconn and ASUS have decided to invest billions of US dollars to increase their production of iPhones, etc. A factory in Tamil Nadu will create more jobs for Indian people.”