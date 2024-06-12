DT Campus: SRM IST marks World Intellectual Property Day

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) marked World Intellectual Property Day 2024 with a major event organised by the SRM Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (DEI).



The welcome address delivered by the DEI Associate Director Dr Shantanu Patil set a celebratory tone for the day’s proceedings with Vice-Chancellor Prof C Muthamizhchelvan inaugurating the programme.

Gracing the function were three distinguished guests Dr Sathyanaryana KV, Vice President of Sathguru Management Consultants, KRS Narayan, Business Leader, Carbon Abatement Initiatives and Economic Intelligence at Reliance Industries Ltd, and Dr Immanuel Selvaraj, Registered Technology Transfer Professional and Mentor for the Technology Transfer Office (TTO) at SRM IST.

This occasion also witnessed the finalisation of a significant licensing agreement between SRMIST and Ezovion Solutions Private Limited. The agreement encompasses two patents in Data Security originating from the Department of Computing Technologies, School of Computing. Kasiviswanatha Shanmugam, founder & CEO of Ezovion handed over the Licensing Term Sheet to the SRM IST Vice Chancellor.

In a major announcement, Mahindra & Mahindra has extended its support by agreeing to host an expo showcasing patents granted to the faculty and students of SRM IST.