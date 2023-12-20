DT Campus: SRM IST hosts session on universal human values

CHENNAI: A five-day faculty development programme on Universal Human Values was held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Kattankulathur.

The programme, sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) concluded on Saturday. Resource persons from AICTE’s National Coordination Committee for Student Induction (NCC-IP), Umesh Jadhav, Dr Yashwant Patil, Dr Pooja U Pherwani, and Dr V Sumathi took part and trained 110 participants which included university coordinators, co-coordinators and faculty members of various institutions across India.

Dr Nitin Nagakar, Dean of Medical, SRM IST, was present at the inaugural event. The faculty development programme made participants discover and understand the innate values of human beings in all aspects of life, initiating the process of self-exploration and self-verification based on one’s natural acceptance, leading to self-confidence and self-evolution.

The overall purpose of the programme is to enable the participants to live a fulfilling life, in harmony with themselves and with family, society and nature and is also about diving deep into the core principles to understand oneself and for peaceful coexistence.