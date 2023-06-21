DT Campus: SRM IST conducts training for field investigators of NFHS

CHENNAI: A 28-day training programme for field investigators to collect data for National Family Health Survey for 2023-24 was held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST), Kattankulathur.

The training programme was conducted by SRM School of Public Health in association with Indian Institute of Population Sciences, Mumbai. Field investigators will take up the survey in 23 of the 38 districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Union Territory to collect data for the NFHS Phase-1. Speaking on the concluding session, Dr B Shanthi Deputy Director, National Health Mission, Department of Health and Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu said they were associated with SRM IST from 2016 onwards. The tie up began with a study of Integrated Child Development Services’ project. Calling the trained field investigators as ‘Frontline Warriors,’ she said their work would be spoken about by stakeholders in public health till NFHS-7 is taken up. The senior health official delivered the keynote address in the absence of Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish, Director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu.

Dr Shanthi said that it was important for surveyors to explain who they are before they start pitching queries to people. Otherwise they will be left without proper responses. The State Level Main Survey Training (ToT) for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry concluded with this session.