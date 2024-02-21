DT Campus: SRM IST College hosts 8th national nursing conference

Begin typing your search...

More than 570 participants including faculty of nursing institutions, staff nurses, PhD scholars from 34 institutions all over India took part in the day-long conference.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Feb 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-21 01:31:04.0  )
8th National Nursing Conference

CHENNAI: SRM College of Nursing, SRM IST, hosted the 8th National Nursing Conference. More than 570 participants including faculty of nursing institutions, staff nurses, PhD scholars apart from graduate and postgraduate students of nursing from 34 institutions all over India took part in the day-long conference.

Chief guest Prof T Samuel Ravikumar, Trauma and Disaster Management Consultant, and former Trauma Centre Coordinator and Head, Emergency Nursing, CMC, Vellore, said nurses were at the forefront of healthcare delivery.

Lt Col (Dr) A.Ravikumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Medical), SRM IST, while presiding over the event, highlighted the role of nurses, who played the most vital and critical care in healthcare.

Dr C Kanniammal, M.Sc (N), Dean, SRM College of Nursing, said the objective of the conference was to explore the dynamic trends shaping the nursing profession, identify challenges they faced, and highlight exciting global opportunities.

DTNEXT Bureau

