DT Campus: SRM IST Chancellor releases med books

Speaking after the launch, Founder Chancellor Dr Paarivendhar stressed the need to make a difference in the field of medical learning

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Jan 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-03 00:30:43.0  )
SRM IST Chancellor Dr Paarivendhar release ‘Essentials of ENT’ 

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) Founder Chancellor Dr Paarivendhar released ‘Essentials of ENT’ and the first copy was received by Dr P Sathyanarayanan (Pro-Chancellor of Academics at SRM IST).

‘Atlas of Head Neck and Skull-Base Surgery’ was also launched by the Chancellor and the first copy went to Prof Dr Nitin M Nagarkar (Dean-Medical, SRM IST). ‘Essentials of ENT’ is an ENT textbook for MBBS students and the ‘Atlas of Head Neck and Skull-Base Surgery’ is a textbook for Head, Neck, and Skull-Base Surgeons.

The ENT book was authored by Prof Lt Col A Ravikumar and Pro Vice Chancellor, MHS, while Dr Nitin M Nagarkar authored the other book.

Speaking after the launch, Paarivendhar stressed the need to make a difference in the field of medical learning. Dr P Sathyanarayanan said he hoped the books would gain the required recognition in the field of medical education.

DTNEXT Bureau

