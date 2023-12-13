DT Campus: SRM Easwari Engg College holds graduation ceremony

CHENNAI: SRM Easwari Engineering College recently organised the 23rd Graduation Ceremony.

Prof (Dr) TG Sitharam, AICTE Chairman speaking at the ceremony said, “upskilling, deep learning of technology, transformation of innovative ideas to arrive at solutions for problems to improve the lives of people, along with inculcation of universal human values was essential and critical for students and young engineers of the country.”

Sitharam said the rapid strides in the development of advanced technologies especially generative artificial intelligence, had created possibilities for people to lose jobs, and hence continuous learning, upskilling, and reskilling had become very critical.

Dr TR Paarivendhar, Founder Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions and Lok Sabha MP, while recalling former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who had said education was the most powerful weapon with which one could change the world, said students of the institution were fortunate on three counts – they were students of Easwari Engineering College, their college was affiliated to Anna University, and that they were part of SRM Group of Institutions that is well known in the world. He insisted on three virtues – confidence, ability to face challenges, and hard work for youth to achieve success.

Around 1,363 graduands of 2021 batch and 935 graduands of the 2022 batch received their degree certificates, including PhD. Among these graduands, 71 students are rank holders.