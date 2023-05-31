DT Campus: SRM, CRPF sign multiple MoUs

CHENNAI: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) signed multiple Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for collaborating in various domains including education programmes for children of the central force. The MoUs would initiate a formal interaction between the education institution and CRPF.

One of the key components of the tie up is to offer 3 free seats every year for children of personnel of all ranks of CRPF to pursue B.Tech programmes at SRM.

Another MoU signed between the two entities will enable training and research in various disciplines. Rajesh Kumar, Inspector General of Police, CRPF and Dr Muthamizhchelvan representing SRM IST signed the MoU. The tie up between CRPF which is India’s largest and longest serving central police force and SRM one of India’s pre-eminent institutions offering higher education programmes in engineering, technology, management, medicine, agriculture, law, and arts and science is one of its kind.

Jeyaseeli Dhinakaran, President of Regional CRPF Welfare Association (CWA), and Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRM IST signed the MoUs and exchanged them in the presence of Dr SL Thaosen, Director General, CRPF and Ajitha Thousen, President, CWA.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Thousen said that advancements in science and technology, 5G communication, modern gadgets, will be one of the areas that will be a huge challenge for law enforcement and security agencies to address. He said he was hoping for institutions like SRM to partner with them in their Communication Institute, which was earlier called the Signal Battalion.

“CRPF is the principal agency entrusted with maintaining internal security and law order,” he said.

DSD launches Magic English learning app

The Department of Social Defence (DSD) has launched the project Magic English Learning Buddy alongwith a teacher’s android app, powered by Karadi Path Pedagogy across 36 child care institutions today.

Amar Kushawha, Director of Social Defence and Secretary, State Child Protection Society inaugurated the programme developed by Karadi Path Education Company.

Magic English learning buddy is an English language enhancement programme curated for children in government-run Child care institutions (CCIs). The programme has been designed to develop listening comprehension, conversational speaking and reading skills using an indigenously created set of tools and processes powered by Karadi Path’s pedagogy.

The children will learn English the way they will learn their mother tongue or any other language naturally from the environment.