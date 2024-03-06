DT Campus: SRIHER signs MoU with Athulya Senior Care

CHENNAI: Athulya Senior Care announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER), a deemed-to-be-university.

This agreement solidifies their commitment to advancing academic, research, and developmental initiatives in the field of senior care.

This MoU between Athulya Senior Care and Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) is the first of its kind in the senior care industry, and marks a pioneering shift in senior care, fostering collaboration between a healthcare provider and a university.

The collective partnership aims to elevate standards, create innovative solutions, and improve the quality of life for India’s elderly population and is poised to bring about transformative changes in the industry.

Through research, education, and community initiatives, the collaboration sets a holistic approach and serves as a model for future engagements in the senior care industry.