DT Campus: SparrowTech from SIMATS wins Smart India Hackathon

CHENNAI: The SparrowTech Team from SIMATS Engineering has emerged victorious at the National Level Smart India Hackathon 2023. The team showcased unparalleled skill and ingenuity, clinching the top spot in the highly competitive Problem Statement of Fitness and Sports.

The SparrowTech Team, comprising brilliant minds and tech enthusiasts from SIMATS Engineering, showcased their exceptional problem-solving abilities by addressing challenges in the domain of Fitness and Sports. Their innovative solution not only caught the attention of the esteemed judging panel but also garnered widespread acclaim for its practicality and effectiveness.

SIMATS Engineering emphasises innovation in its curriculum and encourages students to actively participate in ideation phases. This approach is crucial in preparing students for the dynamic and rapidly evolving field of engineering. The cultivation of a habit of being part of the innovative process can contribute significantly to the students’ ability to think critically, solve problems creatively, and also demonstrate their commitment to addressing real-world issues.