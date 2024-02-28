DT Campus: SIMATS, Univ of Newcastle sign MoU

CHENNAI: SIMATS Deemed to be University and University of Newcastle, Australia, signed a special Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony symbolising the beginning of a promising collaboration between two esteemed institutions.

The ceremony was graced by the presence Professor Alex Zelinsky AO, Vice-Chancellor and President of The University of Newcastle.

At the helm of this occasion were SIMATS Chancellor Dr NM Veeraiyan, and Dr Deepak Nallaswamy, Director of Academics supported by Dr Ramya Deepak, Director of SIMATS Engineering and Prof Dr. S. Suresh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, SIMATS.