DT Campus: SIMATS to be represented at Malaysia conference

CHENNAI: Demonstrating their commitment to academic excellence and research prowess, over 40 students, faculties, and research scholars from SIMATS Engineering are set to make their mark at an esteemed international conference hosted by Asia Pacific University in Malaysia.

The event will witness the presentation of research papers spanning various domains, highlighting the university’s dedication to fostering innovation and contributing to the global academic community. The conference, renowned for its platform to exchange knowledge and explore cutting-edge research, will serve as an invaluable opportunity for the participants from SIMATS Engineering to showcase their findings, engage in intellectual discussions, and network with fellow researchers and scholars from across the world.

The research papers being presented cover an array of domains, including technology, sustainable development, artificial intelligence, and more.