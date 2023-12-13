DT Campus: Shiv Nadar varsity admissions open

CHENNAI: Shiv Nadar University, India’s youngest Institution of Eminence (IoE), has opened admissions for 2024-25. The university is accepting applications to all programmes across its four schools in Engineering, Natural Sciences, Management and Entrepreneurship, and Humanities and Social Sciences.

The application form is available on the university’s official website (http://www.snu.edu.in/home). For 2024-25, the varsity has introduced a new scholarship for students who top in academic performance in their respective schools in Grade 12.

Details about the scholarships are available at this website link: https://snuadmissions.com/. “As admissions open for the upcoming academic year, we enthusiastically invite talented individuals aspiring to excel in their chosen fields. Beyond academics, our institution fosters innovation, critical thinking, and holistic emotional and physical well-being”, remarked Dr. Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.