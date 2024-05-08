DT Campus: Scholarship Alert

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow India

Description: Samsung Solve for Tomorrow India 2024 is an opportunity offered by Samsung India to students aged between 14 and 22 years. This year's programme is a strategic partnership between Samsung India, the United Nations in India, IIT Delhi, FITT, and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals who are aged between 14-22 years as on May 31, 2024

Prizes & Rewards: Grants up to Rs 25,00,000 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: May 31, 2024

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/SSTI3

TOEFL India Championship

Description: An initiative of ETS India Private Limited to help undergraduate students and working professionals

Eligibility: Participants must currently be enrolled in the 3rd or 4th year of undergraduate studies at an accredited Indian higher education institution (college or university). Additionally, applicants who have completed their undergraduate or graduate studies in India and are seeking higher education abroad, or those with up to two years of verifiable professional work experience, are also eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Total prize money of Rs 15 lakh

Last Date to Apply: May 15

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TOIC1

Swami Vivekanand Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme

Description: Swami Vivekanand Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme 2024 (formerly Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship) is an initiative of the Government of Rajasthan, for students planning to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph.D, and post-doctoral research programmes abroad.

Eligibility:Applicants must be Indian citizens residing in Rajasthan, pursuing a UG, PG, Ph.D, or postdoctoral programme, and be under 35 years old on July 1 of the financial year

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly living expense of up to Rs1,00,000 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: January 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RGAE1

Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), UK

Description: Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), UK 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (a non-profit organisation) for Indian students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or research programmes at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge for 2024-2025 academic year.

Eligibility:

Open for Indian students pursuing full-time academic programs at the Universities of Cambridge or Oxford.

Candidates must be below 30 years by the application deadline.

Students must have applied for and secured admission to a full-time course at the University of Cambridge or the University of Oxford.

Students must intend to pursue a course of study that falls into one of the specified categories.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 4,00,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/OCSO1