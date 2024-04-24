DT Campus: Scholarship alert

Scholarships- Abroad

Ferguson Scholarship, Aston University 2024

Description: Ferguson Scholarship, Aston University 2024 is a merit-based scholarship offered by Aston University in the United Kingdom to students from India and African countries who wish to pursuea Master's degree in specific fields.

Eligibility: Open to nationals of India or an African country who hold a conditional or unconditional offer for one of the specified degree

courses. Students must have a 2:1 degree (or its equivalent) in a

subject relevant to the course they are applying for. Applicants

must submit a strong personal statement with their course

application and be classified as self-funded students.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship grant of £10,500

Last Date to Apply: May 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/FSAU1

Arturo Falaschi Short-Term Postdoctoral Fellowships, ICGEB

Description: Arturo Falaschi Short-Term Postdoctoral Fellowships, ICGEB, New Delhi 2024, is an opportunity offered by the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), to Ph.D. in Life Science degree holders.

Eligibility: Open for citizens of ICGEB member state including India who are below 35 years of age. Applicants must hold a Ph.D. degree in Life Sciences or have a minimum of 3 years of research experience. Students must have a good working knowledge of

the English language, supported by a proficiency certificate (TOEFL, Cambridge Certificate, or equivalent).

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of US$ 1,590 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: September 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/AFSP2

University of St Andrews GREAT Scholarship

Description: University of St Andrews GREAT Scholarship 2024 is a joint

initiative of the British Council and the University of St Andrews, aimed to provide financial assistance to students from Ghana, Greece, India, Malaysia, Mexico, and Thailand who wish

to pursue one-year postgraduate Master's programs (M.Sc,

M.Res, or M.Litt) at the universityd

Eligibility: Applicants for this program must be citizens of India, Ghana, Greece, Malaysia, Mexico, or Thailand. They should have

applied for a postgraduate Master's program such as MLitt,

MRes, or MSc, and must meet the English language requirement

of their chosen course or have begun a 10-week pre-sessional

English course by June 30, 2024.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to £10,000 for one year of postgraduate study

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application mode: Online only

Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/GUA1

Scholarships- National

Institute of Engg & Tech India Scholarship Award

Description: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is inviting applications from undergraduate engineering students to sharpen their creativity, innovation, leadership, and excellence. The scholarship aims to recognise and nurture future engineering

leaders in India.

Eligibility:Open for students studying in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year of a full-time regular undergraduate engineering program (in any field) at an AICTE/UGC-approved institution. The scholarship is also open for lateral entry students who join a B.Tech. program in the 2nd year. They must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt. Applicants must have scored at least 60% in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA of at least six on a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships worth Rs 10,00,000

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IET4

Global Scholarship Programme AIS

Description: Global Scholarship Program AIS 2024 is an opportunity offered by AIS Technolabs Pvt. Ltd. to undergraduate and postgraduate

students. The main objective of this scholarship programme is to

provide financial support and leadership opportunities to students

in their preferred subjects.

Eligibility:

Open for citizens of India or any country/region. Applicants must have completed secondary school/high school education. Students must have applied for an undergraduate/postgraduate course in any subject from an accredited college/institution/university in the world. Candidates must have completed at least one term in the respective course and should not be a college dropout.

Prizes & Rewards: An annual scholarship of up to two years and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: May 15

Application mode: via email only at - sunnyc@aistechnolabs.com

Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/GSPA6

Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Programme for Cl 9 to 12 students

Description: Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from students studying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation.

Eligibility:

Open to PwD applicants currently studying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation in India. Applicants must

have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year.

PAN India applicants are eligible. Annual family income of the

applicants must not exceed Rs 3,20,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 1,00,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: April 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KSSP1