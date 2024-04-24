DT Campus: Scholarship alert
Scholarships- Abroad
Ferguson Scholarship, Aston University 2024
Description: Ferguson Scholarship, Aston University 2024 is a merit-based scholarship offered by Aston University in the United Kingdom to students from India and African countries who wish to pursuea Master's degree in specific fields.
Eligibility: Open to nationals of India or an African country who hold a conditional or unconditional offer for one of the specified degree
courses. Students must have a 2:1 degree (or its equivalent) in a
subject relevant to the course they are applying for. Applicants
must submit a strong personal statement with their course
application and be classified as self-funded students.
Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship grant of £10,500
Last Date to Apply: May 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Arturo Falaschi Short-Term Postdoctoral Fellowships, ICGEB
Description: Arturo Falaschi Short-Term Postdoctoral Fellowships, ICGEB, New Delhi 2024, is an opportunity offered by the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), to Ph.D. in Life Science degree holders.
Eligibility: Open for citizens of ICGEB member state including India who are below 35 years of age. Applicants must hold a Ph.D. degree in Life Sciences or have a minimum of 3 years of research experience. Students must have a good working knowledge of
the English language, supported by a proficiency certificate (TOEFL, Cambridge Certificate, or equivalent).
Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of US$ 1,590 and other benefits
Last Date to Apply: September 30
Application mode: Online applications only
University of St Andrews GREAT Scholarship
Description: University of St Andrews GREAT Scholarship 2024 is a joint
initiative of the British Council and the University of St Andrews, aimed to provide financial assistance to students from Ghana, Greece, India, Malaysia, Mexico, and Thailand who wish
to pursue one-year postgraduate Master's programs (M.Sc,
M.Res, or M.Litt) at the universityd
Eligibility: Applicants for this program must be citizens of India, Ghana, Greece, Malaysia, Mexico, or Thailand. They should have
applied for a postgraduate Master's program such as MLitt,
MRes, or MSc, and must meet the English language requirement
of their chosen course or have begun a 10-week pre-sessional
English course by June 30, 2024.
Prizes & Rewards: Up to £10,000 for one year of postgraduate study
Last Date to Apply: May 31
Application mode: Online only
Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/GUA1
Scholarships- National
Institute of Engg & Tech India Scholarship Award
Description: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is inviting applications from undergraduate engineering students to sharpen their creativity, innovation, leadership, and excellence. The scholarship aims to recognise and nurture future engineering
leaders in India.
Eligibility:Open for students studying in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year of a full-time regular undergraduate engineering program (in any field) at an AICTE/UGC-approved institution. The scholarship is also open for lateral entry students who join a B.Tech. program in the 2nd year. They must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt. Applicants must have scored at least 60% in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA of at least six on a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships worth Rs 10,00,000
Last Date to Apply: May 31
Application mode: Online applications only
Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IET4
Global Scholarship Programme AIS
Description: Global Scholarship Program AIS 2024 is an opportunity offered by AIS Technolabs Pvt. Ltd. to undergraduate and postgraduate
students. The main objective of this scholarship programme is to
provide financial support and leadership opportunities to students
in their preferred subjects.
Eligibility:
Open for citizens of India or any country/region. Applicants must have completed secondary school/high school education. Students must have applied for an undergraduate/postgraduate course in any subject from an accredited college/institution/university in the world. Candidates must have completed at least one term in the respective course and should not be a college dropout.
Prizes & Rewards: An annual scholarship of up to two years and other benefits
Last Date to Apply: May 15
Application mode: via email only at - sunnyc@aistechnolabs.com
Kotak Suraksha Scholarship Programme for Cl 9 to 12 students
Description: Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) invites applications from students studying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation.
Eligibility:
Open to PwD applicants currently studying in Classes 9 to 12 or pursuing general/professional graduation in India. Applicants must
have secured at least 55% marks in their previous academic year.
PAN India applicants are eligible. Annual family income of the
applicants must not exceed Rs 3,20,000.
Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 1,00,000 per year
Last Date to Apply: April 30
Application mode: Online applications only
Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KSSP1