DT Campus: Scholarship Alert

CHENNAI: National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) Internship Programme

Description: National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) Internship Programme 2024 is an opportunity offered by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India for students pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D. degree courses in various disciplines.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, and Ph.D. degree courses in specified disciplines.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 and a completion certificate

Last Date to Apply: Round the year

Application mode: via post or email at: Deputy Secretary National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) 9th Floor, Chandralok Building, 36, Janpath, New Delhi – 110001 Email ID: naco.internship@gmail.com

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NACO1

The Cadence Scholarship Programme

Description: Cadence Design Systems Private Limited & Concern India Foundation invites applications from students pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate courses in the Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, or Ahmedabad regions to continue their education.

Eligibility: Open to applicants residing and studying in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune, or Ahmedabad (Indian nationals only) pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Prizes & Rewards: Financial support for key educational expenses

Last Date to Apply: May 30

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TCSP4

National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development Internship 2024

Description: National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development Internship 2024 is an opportunity offered by the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), New Delhi, for postgraduate and research students. This programme aims to familiarise interested and motivated students with the overall process of training and research in Women & Child Development schemes and programs.

Eligibility: Open for postgraduate or research students pursuing studies at various universities and recognized research institutes.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly honorarium of up to Rs5,000 and other incentives

Last Date to Apply: March 31

Application mode: via email or post to: NIPCCD, Coordination Unit, 5 Siri Institutional Area, Hauz Khas New Delhi - 110016 Email ID: pu-nipccd@gov.in

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NIPC1



