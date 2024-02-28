DT Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: India Fellow Social Leadership Programme

Description: India Fellow Social Leadership Program 2024-25 is an opportunity offered by the India Fellow for graduate students and young professionals between 20 and 30 years of age. It is an 18-month leadership program designed to help participants develop their skills and make a positive impact on communities.

Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens aged between 20 to 30 years. Applicants must be graduates in any discipline or about to complete graduation by the fellowship start date. Students must be ready for an 18-month full-time commitment to the fellowship and prepared to be placed in any part of the country and any thematic area.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of up to Rs22,000 and other benefits

Last Date to Apply: August 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IFSA2





ICRO Amrit Internship Programme



Description: ICRO Amrit Internship Programme 2024 is a joint initiative of the Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and the National Productivity Council (NPC) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India for Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, and diploma holders.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals aged between 18-45 years. Applicants must be Class 12 passed, final-year graduation students, graduates, or diploma holders with a a valid Aadhaar card.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 and a certificate of completion

Last Date to Apply: October 1

Application mode: Online Applications Only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ICRA1





KC Mahindra Scholarships for Post-Graduate Studies Abroad 2024

Description: KC Mahindra Scholarships for Post-Graduate Studies Abroad 2024 is an opportunity offered by the KC Mahindra Education Trust, a public charitable trust, for graduate students who are willing to pursue postgraduate studies abroad in various fields.



Eligibility: Open for Indian citizens who have a first-class degree or equivalent diploma of similar standard from recognised universities. Applicants must have secured admission or have applied for admission in reputable foreign universities for courses commencing from August 2024 but not later than February 2025.

Prizes & Rewards: Interest-free loan scholarship of up to Rs 10,00,000

Last Date to Apply: March 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KCMQ1