DT Campus: Scholarship Alert

JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship for Fall ’24 to Spring ’25

Description: The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indian students who wish to pursue higher studies overseas. Students who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’ which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies at the sole discretion of the Trustees of the concerned Trusts.

Eligibility:

Open for Indian citizens who have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India.

Candidates must be interested to pursue Postgraduate/Doctoral/Postdoctoralstudies abroad.

Candidates who are at the end of the 1st year and entering into the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2024 – Spring 2025) are also eligible to apply. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of the course is 2 years and there is at least one full academic year remaining to complete at the time of award of the loan scholarship, which is normally by July of any calendar year.

Candidates must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

Candidates must not be older than45 years as on June 30, 2024.

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship ofup to Rs10 lakhs

Last Date to Apply: 15-03-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/JNT8

V Able - Vidyadhan Disability Scholarship for Graduates 2023-24

Description: V Able - Vidyadhan Disability Scholarship for Graduates 2023-24 is an opportunity offered by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation (SDF), a non-profit organisation based in India, to Class 12 passed students facing disability.

Eligibility: Open for disabled students who have completed Class 12 and enrolled in a degree course in the year 2022, with at least 60% marks or a CGPA of 6 in their HSC examination. Students’ annual family income must be below Rs 4,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 60,000 per annum

Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/VVDS2

Tata Innovation Fellowship 2023-24

Description: Tata Innovation Fellowship 2023-24 is an opportunity offered by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, to recognise and reward scientists in the fields of Biology and Biotechnology.

Eligibility:

Open for Indian nationals under 55 years of age with a Ph.D. degree in Life Sciences, Agriculture, Veterinary Science, or a Master’s degree in Medical Sciences, Engineering, or a closely related field.

Applicants must have at least 5 years of postdoctoral research experience at a renowned national lab, university, or institute.

Students should demonstrate an exceptional record of publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Candidates must have made significant contributions to developing technologies or products.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly fellowship of Rs 25,000 andan annual contingency grant

Last Date to Apply: 05-02-2024

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TIF1



