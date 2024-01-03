DT Campus: Scholarship alert

TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Programme

Description: Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) invites applications from students who are domiciles in Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, and Kolkata. The scholarship is meant to support meritorious students from low-income families to continue their education.

Eligibility: Open for students who are domiciles of locations such as Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada, and Kolkata are eligible to apply. Applicants must be pursuing any year of ITI/diploma, graduation or postgraduation in fields such as Nursing, UG medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, PG medical courses (any specialization), paramedical courses, ITI/diploma subjects such as fitter, electrical, welders, safety, etc. from government-recognized institutes. Must have scored at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 examinations. Annual family income of the applicants must not be more than Rs 5,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 1,00,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: January 21

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/TSDPL2

NGSF Internship Programme

Description: NGSF Internship Program 2024 is an internship opportunity offered by the Next Gen Scientists Foundation (NGO registered under the Trust Act of India 1882), for undergraduate and postgraduate students who wish to gain research experience in life sciences.

Eligibility: Open to Indian undergraduate students studying in their 2nd/3rd year (depending on program duration) and master’s students in the 2nd/4th year of the integrated program. Applicants must be willing to work for 2 to 3 months in the lab of a principal investigator at another Indian institute.

Prizes & Rewards: A monthly stipend of up to Rs 6,000

Last Date to Apply: March 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/NGF1

L’Oréal India for Young Women in Science Scholarship

Description: L’Oréal India provides educational scholarships to young women who wish to pursue their graduation in any field of science, from a recognized institute in India. This scholarship aims to encourage young women to pursue their education and careers in science and empower them with financial aid.

Eligibility: Female candidates who have passed Class 12 with 85% in PCB/PCM/PCMB in the academic year (2022-23) are eligible to apply. Annual family income of the applicant should be less than Rs 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected women scholars will be provided up to Rs 2,50,000 in instalments, towards their tuition fees and academic expenses for pursuing graduation in science

Last Date to Apply: January 7

Application mode: Applications are accepted online only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/LIS4