DT Campus: Scholarship Alert

OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme

Description: OakNorth STEM Scholarship Programme 2023-24 aims to provide financial support to meritorious and underprivileged female students pursuing graduation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects from government colleges/universities.

Eligibility: Female students from Haryana and Uttarakhand who have passed Class 12 and are currently pursuing graduation (any year) in STEM-related subjects from government universities/colleges are eligible. The annual family income of the applicants must be less than INR 6 lakh from all sources. Applicants must have scored an aggregate of 60% marks or above in Class 12 (or equivalent) examination. Students studying in the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th year of STEM courses must score at least 60% in the previous class/semester.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 30,000 (fixed amount)

Last Date to Apply: December 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/ONSS2

Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships

Description: The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships aim to enable and propel India’s future leaders who can think big, think green, think digital for the benefit of society.

Eligibility: Students who are enrolled in the first-year full-time regular postgraduation programmes in following streams can only apply for this scholarship:

Computer Science

Artificial Intelligence

Mathematics and Computing

Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Renewable and New Energy

Material Science & Engineering

Life Science

Must have secured 550 to 1,000 in the GATE examination

OR

Must have scored 7.5 or above in their undergraduate CGPA (or % normalised to CGPA) [If students have not attempted GATE]

Open for resident Indian citizens.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 6,00,000 over the duration of the degree

Last Date to Apply: December 17

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RFS9

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls

Description: AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2023-24 is a government scholarship scheme implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious female students from economically weaker sections of society to pursue technical education.

Eligibility: Open for female applicants who have taken admission in full-time first-year diploma or degree programs in approved AICTE institutions. Candidates must have a family income of less than Rs 8,00,000 per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 50,000 per annum for every year of study

Last Date to Apply: December 31