DT Campus: Scholarship alert

CHENNAI: INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme 2023-24

Description: INSPIRE Awards MANAK Scheme 2023-24 is an opportunity offered to students studying in Classes 6 to 10. The scheme is a flagship programme implemented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology (Government of India) with a basic objective to instil creative/innovative thinking among school students.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who are in the age group of 10-15 years and be studying in Class 6 to 10.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 10,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/IAMS2





Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarship for Women Engineering Students

Description: Rolls-Royce India invites applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program at AICTE-recognised institutions.

Eligibility: Girl students who are currently studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of the engineering degree program (in fields like Aerospace, Marine, Electronics, Computers, etc.) at AICTE-recognised institutions are eligible.

The applicants must have scored more than 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Annual family income must not exceed Rs 4 lakh per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 35,000

Exclusive one-to-one and one-to-many mentorship sessions, webinars/workshops from industry experts at Rolls-Royce India

Last Date to Apply: August 31

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/UNS5





Raman Kant Munjal Scholarship 2023

Description: Raman Kant Munjal Scholarships 2023, an initiative of Raman Kant Munjal Foundation, supported by Hero FinCorp, aims to support students pursuing finance-related courses to get admissions to reputed colleges and pursue their dream of a promising career and a better life.

Eligibility: Students pursuing 1st year of BBA, BFIA, B.Com. (H, E), BMS, IPM, BA (Economics), BBS, BBI, BAF, and BSc (Statistics) or any other finance-related degree courses are eligible.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 80% marks in Classes 10 & 12 examinations.

The annual family income of the applicants should be less than INR 4 lakh.

Open for Indian nationals only.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship up to Rs 5,00,000 per year for 3 years

Last Date to Apply: August 15

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/RMKSP1