DT Campus: Sathyabama launches marine research hub

CHENNAI: National Facility for Coastal and Marine Research (NFCMR), a centralized hub established in Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, a first of its kind in the country for advancing blue biotechnology research, fosters interdisciplinary collaborations.

This facility was dedicated by the Chancellor Dr Mariazeena Johnson with the technical support of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

As a mark of the beginning, the NFCMR organised the national workshop on Blue Biotechnology sponsored by MoES which would pave the way for innovative solutions and sustainable practices in blue biotechnology. Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary (MoES) declared the facility established at the University with national recognition by signing the MoU and exchanging it with the Chancellor of Sathyabama Institute.

NFCMR is a state-of-the-art facility spanning 10,000 square feet, equipped with cutting-edge instrumentation and laboratories in marine research and conservation. The objective includes monitoring marine biodiversity, assessing the impact of pollutants on marine ecosystems, mapping and analysing marine habitats, studying ocean acidification and effects of climate change, and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration among scientists, researchers, industrialists, and experts.