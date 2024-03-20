DT Campus: Robotics fest organised at SRM IST Vadapalani

CHENNAI: The Robotics Club of the ECE Department at the Vadapalani Campus of SRM IST organised a national-level Robotics Tech Fest titled XION-2024-Robolution: Unveiling the Nexus of Innovation. The purpose of the event was to provide students from all over India with a platform to display their technical knowledge and creativity.

The event included technical paper presentations covering topics such as artificial intelligence, image processing, and mechatronics, as well as technical competitions such as Robo Soccer, Ramp Up (Terrain Follower), Robo War, and other robotic-related events to test the students, technical and non-technical skills fully. The event was well attended by students from across the country.

Head of the Department of ECE, Dr A Shirly Edward, welcomed the gathering, while Dr C Gomathy, Vice Principal (Academics and Placement), and Dr CV Jayakumar, Dean, addressed the gathering.

Shankar Ramachandran., AGM EV Operations Switch Mobility Automotive, Ashok Leyland Chennai was the chief guest.

Various events were conducted as part of the fest, and the winners were awarded exciting cash prizes along with certificates.