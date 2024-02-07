DT Campus: Project Day 2024 at SRM exhibits innovative products

CHENNAI: SRM Group of Institution, Ramapuram Campus, Chennai (Easwari Engineering College,SRM Institute of Science and Technology, and SRM Dental College) has organised a two-day event — Project Day 2024 — in Ramapuram campus.

The main objective of organising the event was to bring out the hidden innovative product development talents of the young engineers and dentists.

The Project Day was inaugurated by the chief guest Dr Nandagopan, Director, DRDO Industry Academia-Ramanujan Centre of Excellence, IIT Madras & Former Director, NSTL, DRDO along with Dr R Shivakumar, Chairman, SRM Group of Institutions, Chennai Ramapuram and Tiruchy. More than 350 highly innovative projects covering different branches of Engineering, Technology, Dental, Management, and Film Technology were showcased by students with a lot of youthful exuberance.

More than 5,000 visitors from around 60 schools and diploma colleges witnessed the exhibits. The projects were aligned with government initiatives such as sustainable goals and Viksit Bharat. Many prototype models displayed with high-end technology were in the emerging areas of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Automation, and Bio-medical engineering which attracted the school students.

All the projects were adjudicated by eminent juries and were awarded attractive cash prizes.