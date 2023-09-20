DT Campus: OP Jindal and York varsities sign MoU

CHENNAI: OP Jindal Global University and Canada’s York University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration and supporting student mobility between the two countries.

As part of the partnership, the two universities intend to focus on student and faculty exchange programs, short-term study abroad programs, dual-degree programs, and collaborative research projects.

Raj Kumar said that In India’s quest to create a global arena of knowledge exchange and opportunities, Canada is an important partner.

He said collaboration with York University, Canada’s leading university, is a significant milestone in our institutional journey. Recent data from the Canadian Bureau for International Education shows that nearly 34 per cent of Canada’s international students come from India.

He said there is a need to encourage growth in the number of Canadian students visiting India in near future.

“As India’s leading private university, this relationship will not only boost the association between our universities but also strengthen the long-term educational relationship between India and Canada”, he added.