DT Campus: MOP Vaishnav College Day held

CHENNAI: Focus and hard work can make dreams come true, but resilience is key, was the message that the young audience heard at the 32nd College Day of MOP Vaishnav College for Women. “Mistakes can happen, but learn and thrive from it,” said chief guest Kavitha Dutt, Joint Managing Director, The KCP Limited, Chennai. She urged the students to stay authentic to their true selves.

The evening also saw the achievements and activities of the students and College for the year showcased for the audience of students, parents, and well-wishers of the College. Meritorious students were recognised for their achievements.

The audience was treated to a cultural programme that showcased the best of MOP students’ talents in classical and contemporary dance and music, besides theatrical dance.