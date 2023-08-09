DT Campus: International conference on robotics held

CHENNAI: The Centre for Automation and Robotics, Department of Mechatronics Engineering at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science, Padur, Chennai, held the 4th International Conference on Robotics, Automation, and Non-Destructive ‘Evaluation’ (RANE) at its Campus.

The theme of the conference was ‘Robotics in Sustainable Development’ highlighting the pivotal role of Robotics and in fostering a sustainable and equitable future.

The guest speakers included Prof Nilesh Jayantilal Vasa, Dean Students at IIT Madras, Member Materials Group, ARDB and Dr Mukund Janardhanan, Director Education at the University of Leicester, UK